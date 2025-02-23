No. 8 Clemson sweeps weekend lineup, moves to 6-1

The Tigers, who improved to 4-0 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, upped their season record to 6-1, while the Aggies, who fell to 0-3 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, dropped to 2-3 in 2025.

CLEMSON -- Dominic Listi’s run-scoring double in the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie and lifted No. 8 Clemson to a 4-2 victory over North Carolina A&T at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Tryston McCladdie led off the third inning with his first career homer.

After a two-out error in the top of the seventh inning, Enrique Wood lined a two-run double to tie the score 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Listi flared a run-scoring double down the left-field line to give the Tigers the lead. Purify lofted another sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to double Clemson’s lead.

Clemson's Collin Priest added two hits; the Tigers totaled just five hits.

Joe Allen (1-0) earned the win by pitching the final 2.1 innings in relief. Tiger starter Justin LeGuernic pitched a career-long 6.0 innings, allowing only one hit, no runs and four walks with a career-high six strikeouts. Hudson Lee (0.2 IP, 2 R) and Chance Fitzgerald (0 IP, 1 H) also drew work out of the bullpen for the Tigers.

Aggie reliever Gavin Sentell (1-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered two hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. The Aggies used three pitchers on the afternoon.

The Tigers continue their homestand by playing Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

