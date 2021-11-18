Patrick Sapp appears on The Clemson Dubcast

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

Patrick Sapp, former Clemson Tiger and father of Tigers tight end commitment Josh Sapp, joined longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to reflect on what it's been like to go through the recruiting process with his son.

Sapp also gives his detailed thoughts on the rapid spiral of Clemson's offense and the various factors behind it. The former Clemson quarterback was as caught off guard by DJ Uiagalelei's pronounced struggles, and he wonders how much Uiagalelei's endorsement deals with Dr. Pepper and Bojangles have contributed to the pressures on his shoulders as the sophomore tries to walk in the footsteps of Trevor Lawrence.

Also, Sapp gives his perspective on how much more difficult Dabo Swinney's job is now in an age of the transfer portal and players capitalizing on endorsement deals.