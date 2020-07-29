FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!

Clemson's staff made Pennington one of its first offensive line offers last summer after his participation in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp. Tennessee and Ole Miss had been his suitors to date, and his profile grew from there. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments for the class of 2021 Pennington returned to campus for Clemson’s early September triumph over Texas A&M.

Area recruiter Lemanski Hall got the Tigers out in front early, and the relationships involved there paid dividends in the end. Pennington played both sides of the ball for his high school team, and it is expected his development as an offensive lineman will escalate once his focus and usage narrows in scope. He worked out as an offensive tackle at the Swinney Camp but could play either guard or tackle for Clemson line coach Robbie Caldwell, who typically cross-trains his linemen at multiple spots.

Rivals.com bills Dietrick Pennington as one of the top 20 prospects nationally at his position. (Nicolas Lucero - Rivals.com)