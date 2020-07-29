PENNINGTON TO CLEMSON
Clemson has added even more substantial size to its trenches.
Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Pennington (6-5, 320) picked Clemson over LSU, UGA, Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee among others.
Clemson's staff made Pennington one of its first offensive line offers last summer after his participation in a full three-day session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Tennessee and Ole Miss had been his suitors to date, and his profile grew from there.
Pennington returned to campus for Clemson’s early September triumph over Texas A&M.
Area recruiter Lemanski Hall got the Tigers out in front early, and the relationships involved there paid dividends in the end.
Pennington played both sides of the ball for his high school team, and it is expected his development as an offensive lineman will escalate once his focus and usage narrows in scope.
He worked out as an offensive tackle at the Swinney Camp but could play either guard or tackle for Clemson line coach Robbie Caldwell, who typically cross-trains his linemen at multiple spots.
Pennington becomes the third offensive line acquisition to the Tigers' recruiting class, joining Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star lineman Marcus Tate and Damascus (Md.) four-star center Ryan Linthicum.
His pledge comes just a day after the Tigers scored Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley four-star defensive tackle Payton Page (6-4, 330).
Clemson now has 15 commitments for its class, including 12 rated as four-star or higher by Rivals.com. All 15 pledges are from out of state.
