Published Dec 10, 2024
PORTAL NUGGETS: The Early List
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The first day of the NCAA Transfer Portal's open window is in the books, with more than 750 college players reportedly submitting entry.

As Clemson's coaching staff surveys the portal scene for transfer options, no priority is greater than defensive end, as Tigerillustrated.com has documented on numerous occasions.

In our second update of the day, we're ready to come forward with our early portal list and the very latest intel we have on numerous players.

