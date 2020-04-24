Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse became the second Clemson player taken on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night following his selection by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round. Muse came off the board as the 100th pick overall.

Muse follows former Tiger linebacker and 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Tee Higgins who went earlier in the draft.

Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to Cincinnati, was taken as the first pick of the second round at 33rd overall.