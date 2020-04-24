Raiders Pick Muse at #100
Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse became the second Clemson player taken on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night following his selection by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round. Muse came off the board as the 100th pick overall.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Muse follows former Tiger linebacker and 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Tee Higgins who went earlier in the draft.
Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to Cincinnati, was taken as the first pick of the second round at 33rd overall.
Muse, who becomes the 61st Clemson player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era, was a three-year starter for the Tigers at safety.
ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO | Friday Insider Notes | How Clemson's staff recruits each position | Clemson's verbal commitments
The Belmont (N.C.) native was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018 and in 2019 became a third-team All-American, also earning first-team all-conference honors.
Muse played in 59 games while at Clemson, which ties a program record, joining Christian Wilkins, K'Von Wallace and Cannon Smith.
Rivals.com rated Muse three stars out of high school, billing him 44th nationally among safety prospects and 17th overall regardless of position in the state of North Carolina.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!