Raiders Take John Simpson at #109
Former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson is now off the board. Simpson was taken as the 109th pick overall by the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, becoming the fifth Tiger selected in the 2020 NFL Draft to this point.
Simpson follows 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, wideout Tee Higgins and defensive back Tanner Muse who were taken earlier in the draft.
Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first player off the board in the second round as the 33rd pick overall. The Las Vegas Raiders took Muse late Friday night with the 100th pick overall.
Simpson, who becomes the 62nd Clemson player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era, was a two-year starter for the Tigers.
The former North Charleston - Fort Dorchester star earned All-ACC honors in 2018 before becoming an All-American in 2019. Simpson became just the sixth Clemson offensive lineman to receive All-American honors, joining Harry Olszewski (1967), Stacy Long (1990), Jeb Flesch (1991), Stacy Seegars (1993) and Mitch Hyatt.
Simpson arrived in Clemson in 2016 after receiving a four-star billing from Rivals.com. The network rated Simpson 19th nationally among offensive guard prospects out of high school and fifth overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
Simpson completed his Clemson career with over 2,000 snaps and 29 starts.
