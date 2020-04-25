Former Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson is now off the board. Simpson was taken as the 109th pick overall by the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, becoming the fifth Tiger selected in the 2020 NFL Draft to this point.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Simpson follows 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, wideout Tee Higgins and defensive back Tanner Muse who were taken earlier in the draft.

ALSO SEE: About The Korey Foreman Development

Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first player off the board in the second round as the 33rd pick overall. The Las Vegas Raiders took Muse late Friday night with the 100th pick overall.