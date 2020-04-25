Veteran offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum became the seventh Clemson player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday. Anchrum was selected at the tail end of the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams with the 250th pick overall.

Anchrum follows follows 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, wideout Tee Higgins, defensive back Tanner Muse, offensive lineman John Simpson and defensive back K'Von Wallace who were taken earlier in the draft.

Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first player off the board in the second round as the 33rd pick overall. The Las Vegas Raiders took Muse late Friday night with the 100th pick overall and Simpson on Saturday as the 109th overall pick. Wallace was taken by Philadelphia with pick No. 127.