Rams take Tremayne Anchrum at #250
Veteran offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum became the seventh Clemson player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday. Anchrum was selected at the tail end of the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams with the 250th pick overall.
Anchrum follows follows 2019 Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons, Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, wideout Tee Higgins, defensive back Tanner Muse, offensive lineman John Simpson and defensive back K'Von Wallace who were taken earlier in the draft.
Simmons came off the board at No. 8 by way of the Arizona Cardinals. Terrell, an Atlanta (Ga.) native, will remain at home and play for the Atlanta Falcons who selected the former five-star with the 16th pick overall. Higgins, who is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals, became the first player off the board in the second round as the 33rd pick overall. The Las Vegas Raiders took Muse late Friday night with the 100th pick overall and Simpson on Saturday as the 109th overall pick. Wallace was taken by Philadelphia with pick No. 127.
Anchrum, who becomes the 64th Clemson player drafted in the Dabo Swinney era, was just the 23rd player in program history to amass over 2,500 snaps.
Anchrum started for two-and-a-half years for the Tigers.
The Powder Springs (Ga.) native came to Clemson in 2016, billed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. The network rated Anchrum 71st overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
Anchrum started six games in 2017 before starting 30 consecutive games in 2018 and 2019, earning all-conference honors in each season.
