Brooking (6-4, 235) picked up a Clemson offer in June after starring at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

He released a top eight Wednesday that included the Tigers along with Penn State, Florida, Miami, UNC, Michigan, South Carolina and Stanford.

Brooking (6-4, 235) is the son of former Georgia Tech standout linebacker Keith Brooking, who played at Georgia Tech before spending the majority of his 15-year pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Since he's (Keith Brooking) been in the business so long, he knows when people are genuine and when they aren't," Logan told Tigerillustrated.com earlier this fall. "And he knew that coach (Dabo) Swinney, coach (Kyle) Richardson and Clemson in general were very genuine. They're very up front with you, whether it's positive or not. They keep it real. He can spot that from a mile away."

He last visited for the Florida State game in late September, after which we denoted that Brooking gave the vibe of a future Clemson commitment.