Some of the anguish and befuddlement over a 26-point win can be attributed to first-world problems, sure.

A 47-21 win in 2020 certainly doesn't compare to a loss at Syracuse in 2017, or an excruciatingly narrow escape of the Orange in Death Valley two years ago.

Regardless, it has to rank as one of the more bizarre phenomena of Clemson's reign of terror in the ACC.

We don't know if it's one, the other, or a mix of both.

Or what is it about the sight of Syracuse that brings out the worst in Clemson?

CLEMSON -- What is it about the sight of Clemson that brings out the best in Syracuse?

But when a previously horrible, decimated 1-4 Syracuse outfit comes here and is down just 27-21 in the third quarter with possession of the ball not just once but twice ... yeah, not remotely what we're used to seeing in these parts. And not remotely what anyone is used to seeing out of a No. 1 team and dynastic program.

Unless it involves Syracuse, of course.

The top-ranked Tigers snapped out of their sleepwalk by closing the game on a 20-0 run, highlighted by a game-turning scoop and score by Andrew Booth after Bryan Bresee and Mike Jones forced a fumble by Rex Culpepper.

Add a near pick-6 by Jones (he returned an interception of Culpepper 40 yards to the Syracuse 3, and Travis Etienne cashed in with a touchdown) and a four-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that made it 40-21, and the socially-distanced crowd was finally able to exhale and get closer to the dominance it's used to.

After you hang 73 on Georgia Tech and do whatever you want against Miami, it feels like everything is supposed to be easy. Well sometimes it's not, even for the guy who will be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence was off his game and the offense as a whole was out of sync almost the entire day. The Tigers did produce 455 yards and 27 first downs, but something just felt funky.

Clemson's inability to gash Syracuse with the run the way Liberty and Duke did probably had something to do with it. The Tigers ran for 147 yards and averaged 4 yards a rush as the offensive line struggled to open holes.

Etienne missed substantial time with what appeared to be cramps and finished with 16 carries for 86 yards and three touchdowns.

The Syracuse touchdown that made it 24-14 late in the second quarter probably summed up the day for Clemson's offense.

Instead of leading Amari Rodgers on a skinny post route Lawrence threw it behind him. Instead of making a tough catch Rodgers deflected it and it sailed right into the hands of Garrett Williams, who took it 39 yards the other way for a score.

Lawrence completed 27 of 43 passes for 289 yards, two touchdowns and the pick.