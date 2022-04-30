SPECTOR TO BUFFALO

Spector becomes the 71st draft pick overall in the Dabo Swinney Era. That figure trails only Alabama head coach Nick Saban in that timeframe.

Clemson has its second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft after linebacker Baylon Spector was taken 231st overall by the Buffalo Bills Saturday. Spector went as the 10th pick in the seventh round.

Spector, a Calhoun (Ga.) native, signed with Clemson five years ago as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. The network rated the linebacker 75th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia and 33rd nationally among insider backers.

Spector was a two-year starter for the Tigers, ultimately closing his career with 53 games (21 starts). He was a two-time All-ACC Academic selection.

Friday evening former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth came off the board as the 10th pick of the second round to the Minnesota Vikings. Booth was the draft's 42nd pick overall.

Entering this week the Tigers had five players taken in the draft in each of the last three years.

