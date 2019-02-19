Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The past month-plus has been about celebration.

They've celebrated another national championship trophy in the lobby of the Allen N. Reeves Center.

They've celebrated the completion of another excellent recruiting class.

And a little more than a week ago, the football staff celebrated rare time off with its annual ski trip to Colorado.

Celebration season is now over. That's evidenced by the brutal winter conditioning drills, and also by the staff sitting down for a rigorous self-scout of the 2018 season.

We're taking our own look at where things stand position by position.

