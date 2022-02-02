STORY TO CLEMSON
The busiest late Signing Day that Clemson has experienced in terms of volume has kicked off with a victory.
Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Caden Story has announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Story (6-3, 281) picked Clemson over Florida and Auburn among others.
One month ago, the Tigers were sitting without a defensive tackle for this class -- having struck out on a couple of high-profile targets over the course of the calendar year.
Then Nick Eason replaced Todd Bates as position coach, and the wheels were set in motion for a four-star coup.
Story, who committed to Auburn in August, did not sign during the December early signing period -- a strong indication he had eyes elsewhere.
Clemson piqued Story's interest before his pledge, but he had not gotten an offer.
Eason recruited Story to Auburn, and thus Clemson's courtship escalated quickly.
Florida had already reserved Story's final official visit date last weekend.
But Eason made a strong impression during his in-home visit early last month, and Clemson essentially finished it off with his official visit Jan. 21-23.
Story saw the Florida official through.
But the Tigers had their defensive tackle.
Story becomes the 19th member of Clemson's recruiting class and should push the Tigers closer to the top 10 in the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings.
Clemson now awaits verdicts today from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley and Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal running back Andrew Paul.
13 of Clemson's 19 signees are from out-of-state.
