STORY TO CLEMSON

Story (6-3, 281) picked Clemson over Florida and Auburn among others.

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Caden Story has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The busiest late Signing Day that Clemson has experienced in terms of volume has kicked off with a victory.

One month ago, the Tigers were sitting without a defensive tackle for this class -- having struck out on a couple of high-profile targets over the course of the calendar year.

Then Nick Eason replaced Todd Bates as position coach, and the wheels were set in motion for a four-star coup.

Story, who committed to Auburn in August, did not sign during the December early signing period -- a strong indication he had eyes elsewhere.

Clemson piqued Story's interest before his pledge, but he had not gotten an offer.

Eason recruited Story to Auburn, and thus Clemson's courtship escalated quickly.

Florida had already reserved Story's final official visit date last weekend.

But Eason made a strong impression during his in-home visit early last month, and Clemson essentially finished it off with his official visit Jan. 21-23.

Story saw the Florida official through.

But the Tigers had their defensive tackle.