"It was a great environment, a playoff environment. I think that will serve our team very well. I saw a lot of positives that will make us better. We were physical. We played hard and we matched up well. We were in shape. We are a well-conditioned team. No one is hurt. We had some fundamental stuff that cost us. In a game like that, momentum can turn one way quickly.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Good evening everybody. Just glad we've finally got a tape to review. Obviously we're disappointed with the way this one went, a heavyweight fight for sure that got away from us in the third quarter. We missed a huge opportunity. But, you know, there will be more down the road if we improve. I really believe that. There's a lot of good stuff that we have on tape.

Swinney spoke with reporters on a range of topics ahead of his team's first practice of the week on Monday in preparation for Appalachian State.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney held his first teleconference of the season after his coaching staff's film review of the Tigers' 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.

"Offensively, we gave up no sacks on the offensive line. Linthicum was very solid. I thought our guys were physical. We took care of the ball. Last time we played the game we couldn't run the ball. When we put it all together, this will be a game that will really help us grow and develop throughout the season. Plenty of things to be disappointed about. We missed a lot of opportunities and had critical penalties. We had some missed plays. We did finish well. Our first drive in the second half we went and scored but unfortunately we gave up a score on their next drive. Again, credit to Georgia. They're No. 1 for a reason. They played like that in the third and fourth quarters. It just kind of got away and momentum went against us."

"Defensively, we were physical and tough. They were not able to run at us. They were able to run around us. We had some missed tackles and bad eyes, which cost us on the jet sweep. A lot of good things. We created a bunch of second and third longs. Plenty of things we did well but plenty of things where they're going to be frustrated when they see it.

"I know there is a lot of frustration and no one is more frustrated than us, but I think we have a great season ahead.

"As far as just the rest of it for us, it's about moving forward and turning everything into lessons for this week to make us better. We can't have this game kill our spirit. They are a great team and it was a tough opener. We felt like we could win it and wanted to win it. We didn't get it done, but you have to give Georgia a lot of credit. There are still a lot of things out there for our team. We have the right people.

Q: After going against Georgia and you've been complimentary of their talent, what do you feel is the talent gap between the two programs?

SWINNEY: "That's one of the positives. I thought we matched up well. The scoreboard doesn't indicate that. We've blown some teams out, too, but it doesn't mean they didn't have the talent. Openers are weird games, too. We were very physical, but there were some details that really cost us. It was a great opportunity for us and that's what is so disappointing because we didn't take advantage of it. But it's going to help make us better. We just have to do a great job of teaching off this tape."

Q: A couple of fourth and ones you faced in the first half ... looking back, if you could go back, would you have been more aggressive there?

SWINNEY: "No. The first one we were down 3-0 and felt good about how our defense was playing. I really thought it was going to be a close game and it was until about four plays in the third quarter. The other one, we would have gone for it but it was almost two yards, so we decided to punt."

Q: We heard a lot about the freshmen receivers in the off-season but didn't see them as much in this game. Was it because it was UGA, a first game and you didn't want to throw them into the fire?

SWINNEY: "I think Wesco played 12 or 14 snaps or so and T.J. got in there as well. We wanted more and we only had 52 plays. So that's one of the things about playing UGA. They didn't have a ton of plays either. We just never really got into the rhythm of things. Part of it, too, the first game and getting them going, but ... you'll continue to see them step it up and get more opportunities. We have six or seven guys that we view as starters. Now that we're into the games, we're evaluating who runs out there first. That's a week to week thing now that we're rolling."

Q: You've talked about having a touch chart for running backs. How do you manage that at wide receiver during the games?

SWINNEY: "Same thing but we didn't do a good job of that yesterday. Part of that was just missed opportunities. Really the first play of the game was going to go 20 yards. That was Cade's most disappointing play of the game. We have to make sure our playmakers are touching the ball. We definitely didn't do a good job that yesterday."

Q: The quarterback draws a lot of fire when the offense doesn't do well. What's your assessment of the offensive line and Cade?

SWINNEY: "I'm pleased with the offensive line. I thought our defensive line did a great job all camp preparing them. They caught movement well. Walker Parks had one bad play early but then settled in. I was pleased with Linthicum in his first start. He really did a nice job. He's got some technical things and they all do, but for a first game and not giving up a sack, I'm proud of them. They played hard and physical. Not perfect but a good start against the best team in the country.

"As far as Cade, his worst play was the first play. That was going to go about 20 yards. He just missed the throw. There were a couple of other plays. Sometimes when you haven't been tackled in awhile, there are some plays you can manage well. He needed to throw one away on second and 10 which resulted in second and 22. We had a couple of balls dropped. On the goal line, he was a little fast on the run. He's just got to be more patient there. That game will make him better as well.

"It's not always what you see in terms of progress. I know everyone will point to the scoreboard. As coaches we know that. We have a lot we can teach from on this tape. I really believe we're going to have a great season. Disappointing night but a great opportunity for us to build and go have a great year."

Q: In the first game with helmet communication, was it particularly helpful?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. It was fine. We'll continue to get better at it. We've been practicing with it. I think that's something where we'll get better and better. There were no major problems."

Q: You said you were going to get your playmakers (at wideout) on the field more. Does that include Tyler Brown?

SWINNEY: "Absolutely. Absolutely. Yeah. There's no question about that. That's one thing that we did not do a good job of as a staff for sure. It's not because we didn't try. Sometimes you just get out of a rhythm. But we've got to be better there."

Q: You started working between the tackles with Phil in the second half. Were they doing something in the first half that limited that?

SWINNEY: "We wanted to get out on the edge to set some things up, but ended up going right at them. It's one of the more encouraging things that will come out of the game. We'll be a team that will be able to run the ball well. Georgia is a great team and they have been for awhile. I like games like this because you can get some things good and bad corrected and help you grow. When you have a bunch of guys who haven't been in the playoff, it's good for them to see what that looks like. Again, that was a playoff environment against the No. 1 team in the country.

"There are a lot of positives that can come from that if you have the right people and we do. We're going to be a physical team and our guys can run. We matched up well. We weren't as detailed and smart in certain cases. But give them credit because they made adjustments because initially they were having a hard time running on us. We missed some critical tackles.

"I love our team. I think we have a great season ahead. We just have to dust ourselves off and get back to work. They don't close the book after chapter 1. These guys will be eager to get back to work this week. App State is another tough opponent."

Q: You said afeter last night, it's all on the head coach. Do you look back and wish you had done something differently?

SWINNEY: "When you lose it's always on the head coach. That's my job as the head coach and I am ultimately responsible. When we win, it's our players and our staff. I wish we could have taken advantage of some opportunities early but I think we had a great camp and great preparation. There were no issues as far as conditioning. We were healthy going in and coming out, but at the end of the day our job is to win and I didn't get it done. Definitely some things we could have done better. That falls on the head coach."

Q: You mentioned how important tackling would be. Your impression of the defense Saturday?

SWINNEY: "We've got the people to be a really good defense. We created some second and third and longs. We didn't leverage the ball a couple of times. We had bad eyes on some plays. Sometimes you get a guy who tries to do too much. But they'll learn from it. I thought we got after them up front. Peter's presence was known. T.J. had some nice rushes. Their quarterback is really good and he got them in and out of some plays. But our guys did a lot of good things. Biggest thing was that we didn'dt get off the field on a couple of third and longs. They also ran around us. We can't let people run around us. Tough challenge out of the gate but our players will see a lot of good and missed opportunities."

Q: Any early thoughts on App State?

SWINNEY: "App State isn't going to sneak up on anyone. If that happens it's because you've been living in a cave. They have a great program. They've had three ranked wins in the last couple of years. They have our full attention. They won't be intimated coming in here.

"It's a long season. You can't let one game beat you or define you. You own it and let it develop you and you move on. We work too hard. I'll be surprised if there is an undefeated team this year. It's a long season ahead. We control our own destiny. Nobody can vote you out. You get what you earn. For us it's always been winning our league. If we're going to do that, we have to get better as a team. We have to show improvement and find a way to beat App State."

Q: There were times yesterday when Peter Woods might have been the best player on the field. What did you see from him in particular?

SWINNEY: "We matched up well. It didn't go our way but we were physical, we could run ... we have a good team. We have a bunch of young talent. Peter Woods is a great player. He's disruptive. He played a lot of snaps. We were very well-conditioned. This is a close team. I was just disappointed offensively more than anything because we had missed opportunities that could have created some momentum. Peter is on his way to having a great year."