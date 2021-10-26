Swinney: Kobe Pace out, Zanders, Florida State's improvement

"I am impressed with what Florida State has done. They have improved. They started out 0-4. I'm impressed with their staff. They had a couple of heartbreaking losses but have played a lot better. Their quarterback has really settled them down. He is a very confident player. He's tough, a natural leader and he makes plays. He can flat out beat you. They are doing a great job schematically. He can just move. He's a great scrambler and has created a lot of explosives. This kid is dangerous. Their running game is leading the nation in rushing in October. They had 11 turnovers in the first four games. The last three? Three turnovers. "Their defense is playing very well. They gave up some big plays early, but they have gotten better. No. 11 is probably the best defensive end we have seen, a great player. They are huge inside. They have changed what they do structurally over the first few games. A challenging group that is playing with a lot of confidence. They are way better than their record." Q: You can tell Shipley wants to be that guy to help his team get back. Do you worry that he is pressing too much? Do you manage that component with some of your guys? SWINNEY: "No, I don't think so. Shipley ... what you see is what you get. He is a great, young talent. He came back so fast and it was amazing. He worked so hard. He plays with heart, passion and toughness. He's like a blade of grass. Some of that is just him being a freshman and settling in. I don't want to change anything about him. I want him to be who he is." Q: What have you learned from the buildup to this season and the way the season has unfolded? SWINNEY: "Football is tough. It's a tough game. Sometimes you can have a year where you deal with a lot of craziness. I've never had a year like this where we have had this many injuries. I'm talking about players who are in our rotation and starting. This year has reinforced how hard it is to win, the little things. With us, the margin has been small. It's still right there, though. We have been in a position to win every game. We have an opportunity to learn from the struggle. We are teaching a lot of lessons to players who are going to be back here. It has been a challenge but you have to embrace it. "You lean on the foundation. It's belief in yourself, routine, details, fundamentals, technique ... they're very important when the margin for error is small. In seven games we have started 43 players. We know what the problems are. We know what the problems are on offense. We don't need anyone to let us know. We're here everyday." Q: It seemed like Tyler Davis and Tre' Williams pushed through a lot to play last Saturday. SWINNEY: "There is no one who cares more than these players. Bockhorst, man, he gave every ounce of everything he had. E.J. Williams, same thing. He played hurt the first few games. We finally had to make him get the surgery. They care. It's important to him. They take pride in the paw and in this program. Tyler Davis was mad that he couldn't keep playing. We had him on a pitch count. He talked his way into working for about 15 plays. "We have a lot of positives. We have a foundation here that is well-established. We'll get through it and it'll make us better. We'll be better this year, a lot of ball left. This is one season in the midst of a great journey, one of the greatest runs in college football history. There is a lot more to come. I am a lot better coach now than when I started. Our staff is better now than we have ever been. We'll look back and say this was a moment in the middle of a great journey. Hopefully I've got another 20 years or so. I'm only 51 now. "You walk off the field and there are thousands of people saying D.J. stinks. That's great for that kid. You'll get way too much blame and way too much credit. As a player and a coach, you learn to embrace that. We won the national title and it took me a month to just read through the text messages. You lose one and you got five text messages ... your mom, preacher, wife, your fifth grade teacher. People have short memories. But hey, that's what makes this level so good. Sometimes you need to go through things like this to give you perspective for the future."

Dabo Swinney's last loss to Florida State was an overtime decision in Tallahassee seven years ago. (AP)

Q: What did you learn from Bobby Bowden in terms of consistency and longevity? SWINNEY: "There are very few people who can do that long. It's hard. I've been blessed. We have had a lot of consistency and success. Have some structure that you believe in. Create continuity and then be passionate about the little things. We have been an incredibly consistent program. We are going to continue to be successful. I know some people have written our obituary but man, we're just getting started. You don't flinch. You don't get caught up on the outside. You get focused and stay focused on what matters. There aren't many programs out there that have done what Bobby Bowden did. Very few coaches, especially today, have longevity. They'll fire you. They'll fire you in year one and year two. You have to always be building. You're always striving and resetting." Q: You want to coach 20 more years? SWINNEY: "How old is Nick Saban? 70? I have a long way to go to catch him. I know I'm not going to 90. He might go until he's 90. I figure I've got 20 more to go. We'll see what happens."