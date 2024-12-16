Swinney on Jay Haynes, Mafah, Klubnik, Texas and preparation

"It's awesome to be a part of the first expanded playoff. It's a unique opportunity to go on the road and play at a great venue. It is a huge challenge, but they all are when you get to this point in the season.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "From a team standpoint it's been like an open date for us. We have no school this week because they're done with finals. It's a similar schedule, though, with practice.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday in his final news conference ahead of Saturday's matchup in Austin (TX) between the No. 12 Tigers (10-3) and No. 5 Texas (11-2) in round one of the College Football Playoff.

"Our team has used time wisely. Nobody will be 100-percent in game 14, but we've got enough. We lost Jay Haynes . He tore his ACL and had surgery this morning. He's on the road to recovery this moment."

"Today is like a normal Monday for us. We're on the practice field a little earlier. We'll go out there Thursday night and get at the hotel around 9 or so. Everyone's going with us this time ... wives, everyone. We'll do a walk-through on Friday.

"Defensively, they don't give up any points ... it's like 12 points a game. They're big up front. They have athletic linebackers and they're very skilled in the secondary. It's a complete team. It's a great challenge. We're looking forward to it.

"Texas has had an outstanding year. Sarkisian has done a great job. They've been in the playoff the last two years. They have an outstanding quarterback, they're good in the trenches and have explosive players. They put it all together offensively.

Q: Do you do anything with your running back room to add depth this weekend?

SWINNEY: "We signed who we think is the best running back in the nation. He can't play, though. We are in love with the guys we signed. We love the room that we have."

Q: Is this process with the playoffs any different this year versus when you were expected to be there?

SWINNEY: "It's very different in every aspect. Had we gotten the bye, it would have been similar. This is very different. It's a quick turnaround. It's an open date. You're right into it during finals, plus it's a true road game.

"From the standpoint of the makeup of our team, they're excited. They should be. They won this league and they're one of 12 teams in the playoff. They earned it. They all want to compete at the highest level. We could have scheduled anyone in the opener. We started off with a tough half in the opener, but we stayed together and came together to finish strong and respond. You play all the games. They're super happy. It's a new season. It's about us trying to play our best four quarters. That's what we are focused on."

Q: How much of the extra time off can help Phil Mafah with his shoulder?

SWINNEY: "It can't hurt. We've got what we've got. Nobody is 100-percent. I doubt Texas has a lot of players who are 100-percent. Mafah has to have postseason surgery regardless, but he'll give it everything he's got. I thought he was better in the last game, but we have to use our depth there for sure. Our guys behind them, it's their opportunity."

Q: Could you play Eziomume?

SWINNEY: "Keith Adams, Jarvis and Eziomume ... there's a chance any of them could play."

Q: Would you rule out taking another player from another position and working him at running back?

SWINNEY: "We wouldn't rule out anything.

"Y'all must not believe in those guys behind Mafah and Haynes. Y'all believed in them in the recruiting process because they were all highly ranked."

Q: You joked with us before the ACC game that some of us would have to write things different if you won it. Do you feel justified because of the shots you've taken over the years (portal/roster management/NIL)?

SWINNEY: "I've been taking shots since the day I got this job. I've taken shots for 16 years. We just keep winning. I don't really pay any attention to any of that stuff. I just pay attention to what's important, what matters and that's these guys and our program and what's best for Clemson."

Q: Who will you have in from your signing class this week?

SWINNEY: "Denson is here, Kara is here, all the linemen will be here except for Kattus. Brayden is playing tomorrow in a state championship and he'll come in after that. There are seven in and they'll go with us to Texas. Gideon and Easton will be here. JuJu will be here. Marquise will be here."

Q: Cade's left hand had a wrap around it in the ACC title game. Is he alright now?

SWINNEY: "He's alright. He's got a bruise there. We'll be alright unless he's going to throw with his left hand."

Q: How much has it helped you in the past to play in so many big games, particularly away from Death Valley?

SWINNEY: "It doesn't hurt that you've gone on the road and won. It doesn't mean anything for this game. It's how you play this game. You just can't be affected by the road environment. This game, these types of games, it's typically three or four plays or something fundamental. We just have to do our job every play and stay focused on the moment that we're in, handle success and adversity.

"As a competitor, it's fun. I've always enjoyed going on the road. It's hard when everything is rolling against you, but it's fun. It'll be an awesome crowd. It's an awesome venue. You're going fishing if you lose this one. You win, you keep going. Everyone knows what's at stake. The winner gets to go to Atlanta and stay alive for another week."

Q: You were locked into preparations last week, but what did you think about Bill Belichick joining North Carolina?

SWINNEY: "Amazing. It's incredible. It's a great compliment to our league for sure. It's hard to get better than coach Belichick. He's an unbelievable coach and winner. I have met him one time. I look forward to welcoming him when we have conference calls and meetings. It's pretty cool. He's a great coach. There's nothing in his past that says that he won't be successful. He will be very successful. I think we play them next year. That wasn't on my radar coming into the season."

Q: Obviously there are several guys on both sides who played in the Texas state championship. Did you watch that game? If so, what do you remember?

SWINNEY: "I did not. Cade came in 2022. The only time I've been to a game at this stadium was with Sarkisian and watched Cade play Vandagriff in a playoff game. Ian Reed was on another team. I guess this was in December of 2021. I did not watch that particular game. Cade knows a lot of these guys. R.J., obviously, from Southlake. We have several guys from Texas. I know Harris Sewell has a former teammate on their team as well."

Q: Barrett Carter talked to us earlier about this us-and-against the world mentality. Do you feel that helps your team?

SWINNEY: "I think they know that hey, we're the 12th seed. We're just happy to have a chance. Anything can happen. They know that there won't be many people who will give us an opportunity to win."

Q: It's been nine days since the ACC Championship game. Those last seconds with Hauser, where does that rank for you in your career?

SWINNEY: "We've had some amazing games over the years for sure. We beat Miami in 2009 and the walkoff with Jacoby Ford. That was an amazing moment. You think about 2011 and some of those big wins we had early that season. I think about 2012 and beating LSU. We had a big kick to win the division in 2009. We've had a bunch of moments ... Notre Dame, Louisville. The national championship with one second on the clock ... they're all amazing and special. I think we lead the nation in close games since 2011.

"I always tell our guys we're built for that. That one earlier this month was pretty special. This was a true freshman kicker in his hometown. It's resilience and belief and resolve. They keep playing. These kids never give up. They keep showing up. We were going to fair catch it, but then I said let's return it. And Adam hit it. We had nine seconds and then we hit Antonio and he got down with three seconds. Then it was alright, let's do it. And Hauser nailed it. That was pretty magical. We'll never forget that one.

"The best part for me is to see our kids have that moment. Great locker room and heck, I went to bed at like 6:30 and we had a team meeting at 11:30. We had such great joy and energy with the season. There are 17 teams and one stood at the end and it was us. Next thing we're having a pizza party and we're going to the playoff. It's a huge challenge, but we're going to try to have our best game. We haven't played our best game yet. We need to go play our best game."

Q: What does Texas do on the back end that has made them so good?

SWINNEY: "They're really talented and skilled. They have elite corner and safety play. They can all run. They know their scheme and they're very committed to it. It all goes back to their dudes up front. They can get pressure with four. They're usually better than most up front. They're big and twitchy inside. They've got depth, too. They're well-coached. They don't do a lot but they're really good at what they do. They have been able to dictate to offenses most of the time. It's hard to run on them and throw on them. They're built to stop the run. They tackle well, too. They're complete teams. They're good enough to win the whole thing ... for sure, without a doubt. They're as good as anybody."

Q: With all the mantras this year and us-against-the-world, talk how much do you believe this stuff has propelled this team to success?

SWINNEY: "I don't know what mantras we're talking about. We just do what we do. For 16 years we have had a plan that we believe in, a process that we believe in. It's what we do. We have a lot of experience that we try to teach our guys with. It comes back to our preparation. When the national anthem is over, you have to do the work. You just have a process that you believe in to get ready to play every single week. It really doesn't change a whole lot. Outside things can change a lot, but your preparation doesn't.

"Today will be a Monday practice. It won't be formatted any differently than it was in week five. When you do it that way, you create rhythm and confidence in how you prepare. One thing you cannot say about us is that we've been inconsistent. We have been THE model of consistency."

Q: When you were in the four-team playoffs, the big media day was a big deal. Does this feel like a playoff or is it different because you're going to an opponent's field?

SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. Had we gotten the bye, it would feel like it used to. In the past when it was a final four, you went for five or six days. The inensity and feel? It's the same. The process to get to it is different because the system is different."

Q: Is Capehart ready to play?

SWINNEY: "Yes."

Q: What does Tyler Brown give you at this point?

SWINNEY: "He gives us great depth. It's nice to have a guy like Tyler Brown. Antonio, Cole and TJ have kind of solidified themselves. The best thing with Tyler is that he got to redshirt this year. He can play the Z and H. It's good having him available."

Q: As far as your conversations with Cade, what will you talk about as the game draws closer?

SWINNEY: "Same. It was fun to talk about the Texas stuff and going home when we learned where we were going, but it's the same discussion ... what we have to do to win. He's probably getting a few more tickets, but that's it. We talk about execution and game planning."

Q: What is it about Cade and his maturity that will allow him to be ready for what will be an emotional return to his hometown?

SWINNEY: "It's not about emotion. It's about execution. Those are great storylines and you're outside and not in the game. It can be surreal but when the game kicks off, you forget who you're playing. You just start thinking about your job. I'm sure there is some emotion and with it being a cool opportunity. All of that stuff is neat but when it's what you do ... he knows it's about execution and him doing his job at a high level, regardless of who you play or what TV station you're on. How you play comes back to your foundation and your preparation.

"I'm sure he got a million texts on that first day, but now he's locked in. He's had a great year. He doesn't get the recognition that he deserves. He has had some bad plays. But name any great player who hasn't had bad plays. It's been unreal what his kid has done. There is another level he can get to as well. And we have a really good team coming back. We love the guys that we have who are here and ready."