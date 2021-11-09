Swinney on Tchio-to-the-portal, UConn, injuries, offensive line

" Paul Tchio has left the team. He has entered into the portal. I appreciate his contributions. I wish him well with what he does next."

"Let's have two great weeks in the Valley from a team that has battled their guts out all year.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "UConn is probably one of the youngest teams in college football. They're playing a lot better down the stretch. They had 2-point games against Wyoming and Vanderbilt. You can see the team buying into what their coaches are trying to get them to do. They're sound in what they do. Their tackles up front on offense are very good. They have had some injuries at quarterback. They haven't played a game since October 22, which is unusual for November football. They've had a lot of time off to prepare for us. That's a spring practice, basically. So the unknown makes you a little uneasy.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2) will host the Huskies in a game set to kick off at 12 p.m. noon. The game, designated as Military Appreciation Day, will be televised by the ACC Network. The Tigers are a 40.5-point favorite.

CLEMSON | Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to Saturday's matchup with Connecticut (1-8).

Q: You mentioned guys playing better on the perimeter and blocking. What went into developing that?

SWINNEY: "Nothing is good when you don't execute properly. It's tackling, throwing, blocking and being good at it. We have made improvement. That was our sixth offensive line combination in nine games. We have been more consistent. As a result we have had the run game going. The receivers have been better on the perimeter, which has been good. We have had some explosive runs. We're not the Chiefs yet, but we're playing better. Our quarterback is definitely better and improving. Our three young backs are special players and will be really good. What a year Davis Allen has had. Same thing at receiver.

"Injuries have been tough, but through that we have gotten better. Hopefully we can stay the course and have a strong finish. In back to back weeks we have had to come from behind. You either score or you get beat. Guys have played with more confidence. We have a lot of guys back on this team for 2022 and they will be much improved."

Q: In terms of Tchio, the offensive line is already thin. Who do you look to now for more depth?

SWINNEY: "We can't ship anybody in here right now. We have the guys who are hurt and out. We have our starters. Will Putnam, eventually we will get him back. Trent Howard, Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker have repped all year. We'll move Tristan Leigh and Ryan Linthicum along. We brought them up from the scout team yesterday. They're not in danger of losing their redshirts now. We have a lot of versatility in the offensive line. Our number in the offensive line is 15. We'll sign a couple and we'll still be at 15. We just have to get guys healthy. Numbers-wise, we'll be fine."

Q: Will D.J. Uiagalelei be limited in practice this week?

SWINNEY: "We held him yesterday. He worked some mentally yesterday and did some reps by himself. He'll start working back today."

Q: What's Will Putnam's status this weekend?

SWINNEY: "Most likely out. He'll be a guy we may hold another week. He has been battling all year. I still can't believe he played the second half of the Florida State game. It's unbelievable how he gutted it out. His foot was as black as this microphone right here. He's as tough a kid as we've got. He's a lot better now. We'll see where he is Thursday. If we can hold him, we may try to do that."

Q: How do you feel Mason Trotter graded out at Louisville?

SWINNEY: "He's doing well. He's holding his own. He's crafty, fundamentally sound, strong and understands leverage. He plays bigger than he is. He's a good player. We expected him to be one of those guys to help us early but he broke his hand. He's done a nice job and so has Hunter Rayburn. Both are redshirt sophomores. The light has come on for them. I'm proud of what he has done."