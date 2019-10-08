OPENING STATEMENTS : "Great break for us. I think everyone needs a break every now and then. It was a lot of fun. Just taking Saturday and Sunday and enjoying some family time, but also watching football. I doubt many accountants take a week off and watch more accounting. But as a coach, it's a weird job. You get a weekend off and what do you do? You watch football, so it was fun to be a fan. Stayed up too late watching a few games ...

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0), coming off a BYE, are a 27-point favorite over the Seminoles. The two teams will meet one another in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a game televised by ABC.

"We're excited to be back. A BYE just reenergizes you. We're back at it this week and we had good energy at practice last night.

"Florida State is the most talented team we have played. All you have to do is check the recruiting class rankings if you believe in that stuff. They've beaten us in recruiting in five of the last six years. They are easily the most talented team we have faced to this point. On paper, roster, they're the most talented. They're getting better, too. They should be 5-0. I'm sure they are disappointed over what happened against Boise State. They were up at around 30-13 late and blew it. Same thing against Virginia. They had a chance to win that game on the road. They are truly two or three plays from being 5-0.

"They have started to create an identity. They're really fast. They're physical. They're running the ball better as far as what they're trying to do. Cam Akers ... everything goes through him. He is a very committed runner. We have to match his physicality and mindset because this guy is a committed dude. He just keeps coming and they just keep giving him the ball. They are RPO-oriented, tempo, double-moves and they are better up front. They struggled there last year. They are much improved. They've had to play two quarterbacks, but both can win for them. Both are experienced. Both will run the offense.

"Defensively, they are huge up front. No. 11 is a special player. He is very talented and has the ability to pressure the passer. They're all big, big guys who are hard to move. They've done a nice job. They have created a lot of turnovers. What has hurt them is they have had a lot of penalties. They've also overcome a lot of that because they are +5 in turnover margin. We're minus 1, so we have to take care of the ball. And we didn't create a turnover at North Carolina. We win the turnover margin, we will win the game. Simple as that. And vice versa.

"This is my 17th Clemson - Florida State game. It never gets old. This is one of those games that has settled the division and has represented the Atlantic. We have 39 more days before the division will be settled, so everyday is important. This is a huge game. We both want the same thing. The winner is in control of their division destiny. This is playoff football. That's what it is every week. We need our fans to show up and continue to give us that incredible environment."

Q: When you look at the way Kendal Briles he runs their offense, what do you see from him as a play-caller?

SWINNEY: "Committed to the run whether it's 0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 40. They play fast, so tempo. I'm sure they will do that to try to neutralize our substitutions. Splits ... some guys will line up on the sideline. They have wide splits. We have to do a good job with our leverage. They're more downhill with their running game. They're running more lead, split-flow zone. Then you have all the RPOs. A lot of slants, double-moves and then some drop-backs. It all starts with that run game. They didn't run the ball very well last year, but that No. 3 is a good player."

Q: You said you have been soft against the run the last two weeks. Can you expand on that?

SWINNEY: "We missed some tackles and didn't fit things up properly. Charlotte was good. I told y'all going in that they could run the ball. It only takes a couple of big runs. We didn't fit up a power they ran on us for 31 yards. We missed two tackles on that last drive and it resulted in a long run. We gave up 4.1 and 3.9 the last two weeks. That's not our standard. We have to be disciplined, line up right, squeeze properly, just details. We've had some missed tackles. It's not like people are mashing us, but details are important. Good backs have a way of finding those creases. We had different guys in there late against Charlotte, but our standard doesn't change. North Carolina popped a couple of big runs on us."

Q: Isaiah Simmons said he and the other players approached last week like it was a game week. Are you pleased with the response from them to this point?

SWINNEY: "We did not play well at North Carolina on either side of the ball. Just too many mistakes. We turned the ball over and gave up field position, we had a bunch of penalties and got very little going from a rhythm standpoint, things we can control. North Carolina had a good plan, played clean, played tough, so you have to give them credit. They milked the clock, too. It was a good formula for them, but again we can't lose to Clemson. To be honest with you, we did lose to Clemson but we won the game. We don't have to play perfect to win but we need to play well. We have to play cleaner. That one game in Chapel Hill was not indicative of our season, so the guys were eager to get back to work. We're really young, but we've got good leadership."

Q: The last four years Renfrow had 180, 190 catches. Who has been challenged to take that role so far?

SWINNEY: "Everybody. Our third down percentage has been higher. We've done a nice job. We just have to keep playing. Amari has only played two games. The first game up there at Syracuse he had two touchdowns. One was about 90 yards. He didn't play hardly at all against Charlotte. Amari, Ross, Tee, Overton, those are the main four guys right now and then our backs, Trevor, they're all a part of it."

Q: Any injury updates, particularly Tanner Muse?

SWINNEY: "Very clean injury report yesterday. Guys were feeling good. Blake Vinson is gone. Everyone else is back and ready to go."

Q: You do a good job of controlling the noise and blocking out things. Do you think the people outside hold you to a different standard now?

SWINNEY: "Man, I don't even think about it. If you try to live your life from the outside in - and a lot of people do that - if you're affected by the outside, you won't be great. You have to focus on things you control. When you focus on things you can't control, those things control you. I have no control over what people write. If I worry about that, I get distracted. You have to think the right way. When you're dealing with young people, that's important. Our program blossomed from the inside out, not from the outside-in. When I got the job, I wrote down the things we had never done and all the things people said we couldn't do. We didn't get distracted by things that didn't matter. Most people don't really know or understand anyway, so it doesn't matter."

Q: How hard is it to get that from a young team? That focus?

SWINNEY: "You just teach. You educate. You communicate. We have 120 young people who have family, friends, social media, so that's part of it. I'm glad that we have people who have an opinion on Clemson. That means we matter. Our program matters. It's good that people are talking about Clemson, good or bad. I went back to the shed this past week, took the tarp off the shed, got on the Roy bus, gave it an oil change, fluffed up the seats a little bit and now we're back on the Roy bus. Here we go."