Swinney sits down with Rivals.com for NSD interview

Wednesday afternoon Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took time to sit down with Rivals.com after securing his 2022 recruiting class, while waiting on Montgomery (Ala.) four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley to announce.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Swinney was interviewed by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

ALSO SEE: Afternoon Signing Day Nuggets | Signing Day Insider Notes | Additional Details On Sam Pendleton | Clemson's 2022 football schedule | Clemson's 2022 signees and verbal commitments

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Dudley, plus additional evening Signing Day nuggets later today.