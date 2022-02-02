Swinney sits down with Rivals.com for NSD interview
Wednesday afternoon Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took time to sit down with Rivals.com after securing his 2022 recruiting class, while waiting on Montgomery (Ala.) four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley to announce.
Swinney was interviewed by Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Dudley, plus additional evening Signing Day nuggets later today.
