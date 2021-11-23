Swinney weighs in on Gamecocks

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON | Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to discuss injuries, another week of preparation and of course rival South Carolina. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The Tigers (8-3, 6-2) opened Sunday as a 14-point favorite over the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5). Over the last 48 hours the line has been holding steady at 11.5 points. The two teams will meet in Columbia on Saturday in a game set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, televised by the SEC Network. ALSO SEE: What we are hearing on Tony Elliott & TCU | Tuesday Insider Notes | New QB offer has 'unforgettable' day at Clemson | The Shane Beamer Way | Monday Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments The following is an abbreviated transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser. OPENING STATEMENTS: "We finished our home schedule undefeated. We're excited about the state championship being back in play. It's a longstanding tradition in college football. It will be a great game and a great environment. "This is a good team. They are playing physical, with a ton of effort and it's a reflection of what Shane Beamer has done in a short amount of time. They are 5-1 at home. They have battled every week. What's impressive is what they have done in the fourth quarter. They have competed. That says a lot about what coach Beamer has been able to do. They have found a little bit of an identity. "Their quarterback, No. 15, has settled in and has settled them down. He has good confidence and poise. He throws the ball well. They have found the best formula for them to be successful. Man, they're running that ball. They have four running backs and they have all had their moments. They're incredibly physical players. No. 11 signed with Florida State and played linebacker. He plays running back like a linebacker. He's very physical and is averaging 6.2 yards a carry. They have another back who led their conference in rushing last year. Their receivers are emerging. No. 6 has become a playmaker and they get him the ball in a lot of different ways. "Defensively, early in the season they were doing some things structurally where there was some confusion. Since the Tennessee game they have settled in on what their identity is. That is a reflection of a great coaching job. It's a very good group up front. No. 1 is a projected first-round draft pick, No. 6, No. 99 ... they're good players. No. 15 is another one. They have settled in at linebacker and in the secondary. Look at what they have done the past few weeks and they've improved. They've been opportunistic and they've come together as a team.

"It is critical that we take care of the ball in this game. We're excited about the challenge. It's also Thanksgiving and we all have a lot to be thankful for."

Q: You're preparing for a game now and you've got some conference stuff still unsettled. Is any of that addressed internally? SWINNEY: "You can't worry about it. You can't control it. We've done all we can. We can't waste any energy focusing on that. We just need to focus on trying to win the state championship. We have given ourselves a chance to win the division." Q: What does it mean to be able to play this game, just to be able to get back into this game after what happened in 2020? SWINNEY: "I have a great appreciation for rivalry games anyway, growing up in Alabama and spending 33 years there. I lived the Alabama - Auburn experience. That's just a way of life. This is a great rivalry and a historic rivalry. It means a lot to the people in this state. It impacts everyone. They're going to talk about it at church, dinner, Thanksgiving and it's just a part of the DNA of this state. It's fun to be a part of something like that. It's better when you win, that's for sure." Q: Do you feel like you now have more chemistry up front offensively? SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. We were excited about getting Will Putnam back last week. They're all freshmen and sophomores with one junior, but they're all more experienced now. Mason Trotter and Hunter Rayburn are sophomores but this was really their first time playing. Walker Parks has had just one bad game this year and that's because he only had one practice in a two-week span. He has been very steady for us. Jordan McFadden is an all-conference player. We have been really fortunate that he has been able to stay on the field for us. He is by far our best player up front. "You look at our youth at running back and they're playing with more confidence, too. We've done some things at tight end, too, that has helped us. But yes, our offensive line is more settled than at any other time this season. They have a big challenge this week." Q: How often do you feel like you and South Carolina compete directly in recruiting? SWINNEY: "Not very often. Earlier when I got here, we had more competition but not now. We're very different. If you love Columbia, you're probably not going to like Clemson and vice versa. They offer different things. We both have the same issues, too. This is a small population when it comes to football players. Atlanta has more prospects than the entire state of South Carolina. Throw in position need, academics, fit, all that stuff. The pool gets even smaller. When you're in a state like this with no pro sports and you have a big rivalry, a lot of kids grow up one way or the other. If a kid grew up and he's Clemson and we offer him, it's an uphill battle for them. And vice versa. Every now and then you have a situation that can go either way." Q: How disappointed were you when you found out last year you weren't going to get to play them? SWINNEY: "We were disappointed because it was going to be a home game. It is what it is. Both leagues made their decision. It didn't make sense to me. We had to go all the way to wherever last year. We went to Notre Dame but we couldn't get on a bus to Columbia. It felt like there should have been some out-of-conference exceptions. It was disappointing because it means a lot to the people in this state." Q: Earlier in the season you were talking about lapses in execution on offense, keeping things basic. How much have you been able to add recently? SWINNEY: "Yes. This was the best tape to grade. This is the way it is suppose to be. Maybe it's not always clean but execution-wise, targeting with our hands, fundamentals, hands in the right spot, it's been better and we have done more. You're going to get better through failure and mistakes. There is no greater teacher than experience. You can prepare and prepare and prepare but until you get game experience and the game slows down for you, it's hard. The game has slowed down for some of our guys and it'll pay huge dividends for us as we go forward in the next few years. We've got some young players who have taken some lumps. Our execution and precision, everyone being coordinated, have really gotten better." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Q: Does some of that speak to D.J. Uiagalelei pre-snap? SWINNEY: "Oh yeah but post-snap is where most of his improvement has come."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here last Saturday sharing a moment with a fan during Tiger Walk. (Getty)