Over the past decade, so many great stories have been told about the extraordinary life and times of Dabo Swinney. But there's yet more to be shared, plenty you haven't heard.

Tigerillustrated.com is in the midst of a week-long series exploring some of the deeper layers of Swinney's life and leadership by listening to various voices who have witnessed the inner workings of it.

You’ve already heard the incredible against-all-odds story from Swinney’s mother about her childhood living in a crippled children’s home.

You'll hear from former Clemson University Board of Trustees Chairman David Wilkins, who walked into Swinney's office during the tough times in 2010 with the goal of cheering up his coach and telling him the Board of Trustees had his back.

"I walked out of there ready to run through a brick wall," Wilkins recalled. "As it turned out he ended up cheering me up instead."

You’ll hear from current president Jim Clements, who has seen Swinney’s mindset and culture permeate the entire university community.

You’ll hear from former president Jim Barker, who in a 2003 booster-club function in Birmingham was blown away after meeting some new receivers coach whose name he couldn’t pronounce.

You'll hear from more well-connected people who will share their personal stories of how Swinney has transformed much more than just a trophy case.

In Part 4 of the series, we give the floor to Thomas Austin.

Now a first-year offensive line coach at Georgia State, Austin played at Clemson when Swinney took over and later returned for a four-year stint as a graduate assistant:

When I was being recruited, I came to a three-day camp over the summer. Tommy Bowden was the head coach, and Billy Napier was a graduate assistant.

Brad Scott was the offensive line coach, and Coach Swinney was the receivers coach.