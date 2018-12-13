Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 11:25:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Thursday Recruiting Nuggets

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Tigerillustrated.com is still tracking a number of prospects at the running back position where there have been some additional developments over the last 24-48 hours.

There is more info to release here today, following our discussion with a source Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE ON A NEW CLEMSON OFFER

