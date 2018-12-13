Thursday Recruiting Nuggets
Tigerillustrated.com is still tracking a number of prospects at the running back position where there have been some additional developments over the last 24-48 hours.
There is more info to release here today, following our discussion with a source Thursday afternoon.
ALSO READ: Thursday Will Putnam Update | Another Offensive Line Target Visiting Today
Buy a new annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, using the promo code 50Clemson, and get 50% off your first year's subscription
Code: 50Clemson
Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!
Offer valid through January, 9, 2019
Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson