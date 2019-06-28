Trapp suffers torn ACL
CLEMSON -- Following an MRI on Friday, it was confirmed that junior guard Clyde Trapp suffered a torn ACL during practice on Friday, June 28.
There is no timetable yet for Trapp’s return. Trapp will not travel with the team to Italy for the World University Games.
“This is tough and unfortunate for Clyde and our team," said Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell. "Clyde is a very hard worker and was putting together a strong summer. I know he will continue that momentum when he returns to action.”
Trapp played in a career-high 34 games last season, starting seven contests. The Eastover, S.C. native averaged six points per game.
