THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Following an MRI on Friday, it was confirmed that junior guard Clyde Trapp suffered a torn ACL during practice on Friday, June 28.

ALSO SEE: SUMMER UPDATE: Diondre Overton | Friday Insider Notes | Walker Parks on 4-star teammate | Nation's No. 1 outside linebacker nets Clemson offer

There is no timetable yet for Trapp’s return. Trapp will not travel with the team to Italy for the World University Games.