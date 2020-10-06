FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

-- "This is the biggest challenge we have had all year for sure. This is a complete football team. They've got dudes everywhere. They're fast offensively. Their quarterback is a special player. They have speed and length outside. They have two tight ends who are first two round type of guys. They are incredibly fast with their tempo. And they are balanced in what they do. We have our hands full. There is nothing their quarterback cannot do. He's got a mindset of a running back. He's averaging 5.4 yards after contact, so he's very physical. He's averaging 15 yards a scramble and has made huge plays in the passing game. A big challenge for us. "Defensively, they have a lot of special talent up front. They've got the player of the year from Temple and that No. 15, he is a long, physical, violent athlete coming off the edge. They have a bunch of guys who can run on the back end. A complete team. We have our hands full, but we are excited about it. It gets tougher as you go, which is the way it should be."

-- "The rest of this week, we have two more tests Wednesday and Friday. Hopefully we will get good results there." -- "After three games, special teams has been the most pleasing part. It is a part of our plan to win ... to make a difference in the game with special teams. We have done that. Spiers has been really good for us. Potter, our whole battery, has been excellent there. Our return game ... we have had some explosives there." -- (On Miami's front four): "That's where it starts for those guys to be disruptive and they are. They're very disruptive. They're off the ball, in-your-grits, quick guys. They're not sitting around waiting on anything. They bring a fair amount of pressure as well, whether it be zone pressures or blitzing more than you can block. They definitely are not afraid to bring pressure, whether it be corner blitzes, plugging backers or adding on. They're fast and physical up front." -- (On Bryan Bresee): "We're getting more than we could have expected. He's a true freshman. He's got two or three sacks and that is with limited snaps. He has a bright, bright future. He'll be a freshman All-American type of guy. The game is natural to him. He's so physical and athletic. He will get better and better as he gets older. Bryan is a special talent but far from a complete player. I'm excited about him." -- (Potential for explosive plays Saturday): "High probability. A bunch of guys on both sides who will be playing on Sundays. This will be a great game. That's why they made it gameday." -- (Weather for the weekend): "I haven't looked at it one time. Not one second. What good would that do me? We've played in Hurricanes before. We've got double Hurricanes this week. Whatever the good Lord gives us, if it's the same weather for both teams, none of it matters." -- (On possibilities of smack talk Saturday): "I like for guys to go play the game. You only have so much energy. And it is an emotional game for sure. I think there is a difference in being emotional and reactive. Just play the game. There is energy and competitiveness. We want to win on the scoreboard. To do that you have to focus on how you are playing, not who you are playing and what they may be saying."