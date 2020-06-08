WATCH: A Message From Dabo Swinney
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke of change on Monday.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Said Swinney: "This is a historic time in our world and in our country, and as a coach and as a team, we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice and police brutality."
ALSO SEE: MONDAY INSIDER | The latest on Korey Foreman | Another 5-star Update | Clemson's verbal commitments
A message from Coach Swinney— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 8, 2020
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!