WATCH: A Message From Dabo Swinney

Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke of change on Monday.

Said Swinney: "This is a historic time in our world and in our country, and as a coach and as a team, we will do our part to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice and police brutality."

