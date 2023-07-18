CLEMSON -- Clemson's annual summer media outing rolled on into the afternoon hours today.

After both offensive and defensive assistant football coaches met with the media, it was time for head coach Dabo Swinney to weigh in with the latest on numerous players, including injury news, as well as look ahead to August camp.

The following is a smattering of notes and quotes from Swinney's meeting with reporters this afternoon on campus.

-- Said Cade Klubnik is everything you could want in a quarterback. He physically has come a long way. Was 203 or 204 pounds a few days ago. He’s just in a good place physically, and now he’s got a year under his belt.

Now Klubnik knows what game-planning looks like, how they practice, how they get ready. When you have that experience, it’s easy to prepare for it.

“He’s off and running. He’s had a great summer. He’s a gym rat. He’s here all the time. He’s no question a guy that I think has a chance to be a great, great player not only in this league but in the country. Just got to go do it.”

-- He thinks they’ll have great depth on the OL this year.

“I think you’ll see us play probably 10 guys a game, minimum. When is the last time that’s happened? We will play 10 or 11 guys a game, in any situation.

"We have a lot of guys we believe in that can go play for us, that have earned that trust.”