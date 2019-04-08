Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star Fred Davis announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday night.

Clemson’s streak of decorated cornerback additions continues – this time via another five-star.

Davis (6-1, 175), ranked No. 23 nationally by Rivals.com, chose Clemson over Ohio State, Florida, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida State and many others. Ohio State was considered the strongest threat, as three teammates had matriculated to the Buckeyes.

He makes for Clemson’s eighth straight cornerback commitment rated four-star or higher. The last five have all come from the Rivals100, too.

Davis becomes the 11th member of Clemson’s recruiting class, with all but one rating four-star or higher.

The Tigers offered in December and quickly drew him to campus for its January elite junior day.

Clemson has a longstanding connection to Trinity Christian, as Dabo Swinney signed four-star running back Jamie Harper and linebacker Daniel Andrews from the school 11 years ago.

Davis marks the second high profile pledge for the Tigers coming out of the coaching staff's third Junior Day of 2019, as Rivals100 DB R.J. Mickens of Southlake (TX) committed to Clemson on Saturday. Mickens is billed by Rivals.com as the No. 1 safety recruit in the nation.

Davis represents the Tigers' first pledge of the 2020 class from the state of Florida. Clemson now has commitments from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Washington D.C., Tennessee and North Carolina.

Clemson's recruiting class is now ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals.com.

