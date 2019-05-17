“Really the culture that coach (Dabo) Swinney has built there,” Murphy told us last month about what he liked best about Clemson. “He’s been there for 10 years now. He’s never really offered a juco. There’s really a character he tries to bring to the school, and it’s not just athleticism. I really like that.” The Tigers circled Murphy on their board more than a year ago. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and defensive coordinator Brent Venables each chipped in along the way to secure one of the most coveted prospects in arguably the country’s most competitive recruiting hotbed. Murphy and his parents visited Clemson early last month for a final comprehensive look at academics. He had planned to render an announcement at an August pep rally, but the chance to be a part of Clemson’s class compelled him to move up his timeframe after this last visit. Murphy becomes the 15th member of the Tigers’ class, all but one of which is rated four-stars or higher.

Clemson is now up to five five-stars for this class, one shy of the program high established with the 2018 haul.

The Tigers have also widened their margin with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, ahead of LSU, Alabama and Georgia.