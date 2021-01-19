TigerIllustrated - A window into C.J. Spiller as a coach

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

C.J. Spiller ranks fourth all-time in rushing in Clemson football history. (AP)

Over several years of volunteering at Liberty, Spiller said it was a challenge because the approach to track is much more generalized in South Carolina than the highly specialized world he remembers from Florida. So instead of working specifically with the best athletes at the high school level, Spiller had to learn how to impart the basics to both boys and girls in grades ranging from sixth to 12th. "The biggest thing I always told them: I'm going to show you guys respect, and I want the same thing in return," Spiller said last spring in an interview with Tigerillustrated.com. "That was really the only big thing I had with the athletes, is every day we're going to respect each other, we're going to respect authority, but at the same time we're going to come out here and work hard and get the work done and we're going to have fun. If we can do those things, this will be a great experience for you. But if you can't, then it probably won't be a great experience for you. Because Coach Spiller, he can kind of be a little mean." Spiller laughed at that last part, because he understands it's hard for anyone to conceive of him being even a little mean. He's just not that type of dude and never has been. Now less than a year later, after a season working for his alma mater as an intern, Spiller is learning about coaching in an entirely new way. When Tony Elliott was out with COVID for the Sugar Bowl, Spiller was the guy taking over the running backs on a temporary basis. Now it's permanent, with last week's news that Danny Pearman is moving into an off-field role and Elliott taking over tight ends. He's probably going to have to work on "being a little mean." It was quite a week for Spiller, who learned last Monday he's being inducted into the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class, and then later in the week that he's now coaching the position he played in college and in the NFL.

Spiller is shown here in November of 2009 just prior to his final run down The Hill ahead of Clemson's kickoff versus Virginia. (AP)

Beyond it making total sense that Dabo Swinney would choose one of his most beloved players and people to fill a vacancy, it also fits that Spiller took an unconventional route to this role. You might recall that Elliott initially wasn't interested in coaching as a profession. He put his Engineering degree to good use and secured a good job at Michelin. But something just didn't feel right, so Elliott decided to try coaching. And now he's persisting as a decorated offensive coordinator in an unconventional way because he's in less than a hurry to secure a head-coaching job when many people are wondering what's taking him so long.

We could also mention the story of Swinney himself, who after getting fired from a failed staff at Alabama had become extremely successful selling commercial real estate. He'd already started to build the family's dream home in Alabama when Tommy Bowden called to ask him if he'd like to join a coach on the hot seat. He felt a calling and took that leap of faith. Years later, he turned down a chance to work for Nick Saban at Alabama after Saban offered him a chance to double his salary. Unconventional, for sure. When we spoke with Spiller last spring, he wasn't sure what he wanted to do. Full-time coaching didn't fully resonate to him because it meant less time being able to visit with his daughter, who lived in Orlando. At the time he was on the IPTAY Board of Directors as a fundraiser but felt a bit awkward calling people to ask for large sums of money. He knew he was going to be married soon thereafter, but beyond that he didn't know what shape his life would take.

Spiller is shown here in 2010 with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodel as a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. (AP)