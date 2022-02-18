Anglin leads Clemson to 9-0 season-opening win over Indiana

Mack Anglin was flawless on the mound Friday evening in Clemson's season-opening win vs. Indiana. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Indiana starter John-Biagio Modugno suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3.0 innings pitched. The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on five singles, including run-scoring singles by Cooper Ingle, Chad Fairey and Blake Wright. In the second inning, Dayton transfer Benjamin Blackwell belted a solo home run on the first pitch he saw as a Tiger, then Clemson manufactured two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-0 lead.