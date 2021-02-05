TigerIllustrated - Answering the challenge?

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

With a victory over Syracuse, Brad Brownell's team can become one of just three ACC teams with at least 12 wins this season. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

It could be that such unsightly play means all the good things in the aforementioned start were a mirage and this team just isn't good at all. It could also be that this is just a weird year in so many ways, and that ultimately a good team can go through a stretch of really poor play. We don't know what the definitive answer is yet. We do know that Brad Brownell's team showed in its most recent time out that it still has plenty of fight and spirit remaining. You can be forgiven if, in watching Clemson beat North Carolina 63-50, you wondered where in the world that resolve was a few days earlier at Duke. Brownell was so enraged during that game that you wondered if some of his guys might've checked out. He followed that, upon the return home Saturday night, with a meeting that lasted 90 minutes. "Coach told us how disappointed he was in our effort in the last five or six games we've played," said Aamir Simms. "He just challenged us mentally and physically. Usually we'll meet for like a couple of seconds right in front of the bus. But we came back in front of our club and we probably spoke for an hour-and-a-half. "We just talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and our fight and our grit. And that's something that should never be challenged, as a person or as a man. And I think a lot of guys took that personal. And I think he knew that's what he needed to say to us, because that's what we needed to hear. And honestly that's as simple as it was: He just challenged our integrity and our fight and our grit, and just our spirit." It was fairly easy to tell who took Brownell's message most to heart. As you'd expect, the two seniors (Simms and Clyde Trapp) were the two best, most commanding players on the floor.

Clyde Trapp is shown here Tuesday matching up against UNC's Leaky Black in Littlejohn Coliseum. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

In Trapp's case, it's confounding that he can look so good and explosive against North Carolina (14 points, 9 rebounds) after looking so flat and dead-legged against Duke (2 points in 25 minutes). "It's crazy: He only took two shots in the Duke game and it wasn't by design," Brownell said. "I thought he was a little sluggish, probably tired, didn't really have any pop to him. We talked about it. I just said: 'Hey man, I can't be playing you 25, 30 minutes in games and you're going to take two shots. He just didn't have it. "My team, Aamir and Clyde especially, they're physically drained after these games. They're really good athletes, but they're not the kind of guys that can do it every day, all day I don't think. They throw so much into it, expend a ton of energy, that there are days every once in a while where they just need to take it easy. This was a long stretch for us, third game in seven days, plus practices leading into that game. You're going to feel that." While Brownell was liberal with distributing playing time earlier this season, his patience is thinner now with players who can't flush mistakes.

PJ Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper got the quick hook against North Carolina; Prosper played 10 minutes and made some valuable contributions, and Hall played less than five minutes. John Newman missed the game for disciplinary reasons, and Brownell left open the possibility that he could sit Saturday's game against Syracuse as well. While one thought is that Clemson can't achieve what it wants to if Newman is not a consistent offensive threat, it's also true that the Tigers have won both of the games Newman hasn't played (they prevailed at Miami on Jan. 2 when Newman was sick).

Hunter Tyson added a team-high 16 points in Clemson's 63-50 win over North Carolina this week. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)