TigerIllustrated - Back in action

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Brad Brownell's team will go for win No. 13 tonight in Littlejohn Coliseum. (AP)

Any concern there? Brad Brownell didn't project any as he pondered the layoff ahead of tonight's home game against Georgia Tech. And he highlighted a clear and important distinction between this break and the previous one. "COVID breaks are different," he said. "I mean your guys aren't doing anything. I mean you're sitting in rooms by yourself. "It's hard, folks. This is a hard year for a lot of reasons. There's no outlet for these kids. It's like basketball, school, your room. So when it's just your room then, it's hard. It's just the morale of your team, it goes up and down. The morale of kids, some of it is based on their play and some of it could be on other things." So the current time between games has been spent doing more normal team-specific things, though Brownell's team did need some rest after playing four games in 10 days. After last week's win over North Carolina, Brownell gave his team the next day off. He said that played a role in a number of his players being fresher in preparation for the visit from Syracuse. "It was our first off day in like 10 or 11 days," he said. "Our guys just needed a break. We just needed, like, to get away and let the kids decompress and physically recharge. Then you get two good days of practice and you're ready to go again." Brownell planned to back off in similar fashion early this week before getting into full-scale preparations for Georgia Tech, which hit 16 of 26 3-pointers on Jan. 20 in an 83-65 win.