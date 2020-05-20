BUBBA HEADED TO CLEMSON
In a three-week span, Clemson discovered and corralled its quarterback.
Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.
“Clemson is the place to be right now, and I don’t want to miss out on that opportunity,” Chandler told Tigerillustrated.com.
Chandler had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Chandler (6-3, 195) picked Clemson over offers from Miami, Louisville and Ole Miss. Washington State expressed interest as well.
None of those were on the table until this month.
Chandler committed to Georgia's baseball staff as a pitcher and middle infielder in June 2019. Clemson’s baseball staff had been involved before both sides moved toward in-state options for financial reasons.
He hasn’t participated in a college or recruiting camp before, so his football exposure has been minimal.
But as his film circulated this spring, football offers began trickling in last month via Charlotte, Mercer, Elon, Western Kentucky and Gardner-Webb. Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris had also been in touch.
Clemson's staff reopened its search for a quarterback this cycle late last month.
Chandler’s coach, Tyler Aurandt, worked for Clemson area recruiter Mickey Conn at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.
Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and the rest of Clemson’s offensive staff checked out Chandler’s film and liked what they saw. Nine days after establishing contact, the Tigers offered. And Chandler’s recruitment took off, spurring Rivals.com to give him a mid-three star designation.
But this recruitment was over almost as it started.
As Tigerillustrated.com brought to light, Clemson resonated – as Chandler’s family is close with the family of recently graduated Clemson walk-on tight end J.L. Banks.
“God’s going to lead me to what’s best for me and what’s the plan,” Chandler told Tigerillustrated.com on May 8. “But I really think Clemson is in the plan.”
Chandler decommitted from UGA's baseball staff three days later.
He is slated to play football and baseball at Clemson.
As a junior, Chandler completed 111 of 205 passes for 1,763 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also tallied 426 rushing yards and three scores on 62 carries. North Oconee went 10-2 and reached the second round of the 4A playoffs.
As a sophomore baseball player a year ago, Chandler went 7-0 with 55 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings while hitting .356.
Chandler becomes the 12th commitment in Clemson’s recruiting class – the first not ranked a four-star by the network. All 12 of the Tigers' pledges are from out-of-state.
Clemson's recruiting class is currently ranked third nationally by Rivals.com.
