Chandler (6-3, 195) picked Clemson over offers from Miami, Louisville and Ole Miss. Washington State expressed interest as well.

None of those were on the table until this month. Chandler committed to Georgia's baseball staff as a pitcher and middle infielder in June 2019. Clemson’s baseball staff had been involved before both sides moved toward in-state options for financial reasons. He hasn’t participated in a college or recruiting camp before, so his football exposure has been minimal. But as his film circulated this spring, football offers began trickling in last month via Charlotte, Mercer, Elon, Western Kentucky and Gardner-Webb. Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris had also been in touch.

Clemson's staff reopened its search for a quarterback this cycle late last month. Chandler’s coach, Tyler Aurandt, worked for Clemson area recruiter Mickey Conn at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and the rest of Clemson’s offensive staff checked out Chandler’s film and liked what they saw. Nine days after establishing contact, the Tigers offered. And Chandler’s recruitment took off, spurring Rivals.com to give him a mid-three star designation. But this recruitment was over almost as it started. As Tigerillustrated.com brought to light, Clemson resonated – as Chandler’s family is close with the family of recently graduated Clemson walk-on tight end J.L. Banks. “God’s going to lead me to what’s best for me and what’s the plan,” Chandler told Tigerillustrated.com on May 8. “But I really think Clemson is in the plan.”

Bubba Chandler, a former UGA baseball pledge, becomes Clemson's fifth commitment from the state of Georgia for this recruiting cycle. (Rivals.com)