Clemson beats Florida State 75-69

The Tigers (12-9, 4-6) had dropped four of their last five games going into the contest.

Clemson jumped all over Florida State early, surging to a quick 8-2 lead. The Tigers would widen their lead to 11-4 three minutes later after a Nick Honor jumper. Honor, who scored 12 points, was the only Tiger to reach double figures in scoring by the break with 10 points.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Wyatt Wilkes' three-pointer for Florida State would cut the deficit to 14-10 with 13:02 remaining before intermission. A Harrison Prieto layup with 8:44 to go before the break would bring the Seminoles to within one, down 20-19.

Chase Hunter's layup pushed the Tigers ahead 28-22 at the 7:02 mark before FSU would go on an 8-2 run to tie the score at 30-30 after two RayQuan Evans' free throws. From there, the Tigers would carry a 15-6 run into staking a 45-36 halftime advantage.

Clemson would begin the second half without Hunter Tyson, who left the game with an upper body injury with five minutes to go before intermission. Tyson, who scored just three points, would not return.

A second free throw conversion by Hunter with five minutes in gave Clemson its largest lead of the game at 55-43. A John Butler jumper cut the Tigers' advantage to six just under a couple of minutes later.

Clemson's advantage would be cut to 69-67 after a Mills free throw with just over two minutes left, but from there the Seminoles would come no closer the rest of the way.