Clemson beats USC-Upstate 11-2 for 20th win

The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 20-12, while the Spartans fell to 18-15.

GREENVILLE -- The Clemson Tigers totaled 14 hits, including four by Max Wagner , in their 11-2 victory over USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday night.

Blake Wright’s run-scoring single put the Tigers on top in the first inning, then they scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s two-run single and Wagner’s run-scoring triple.

The Spartans responded with two two-out runs in the third inning.

Clemson answered with two runs of its own in the fourth inning, then Wagner hit a run-scoring groundout in the sixth inning.

Wagner added a single in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, while Benjamin Blackwell went 3-for-4 with four runs.

Clemson totaled 14 hits. Joining Blackwell and Wagner with at least two hits were Ingle, Blake Wright and Caden Grice.

Freshman righthander Casey Tallent (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts. Tiger starter Billy Barlow allowed four hits and one earned run in three innings. Austin Gordon, Rocco Reid, Nick Hoffmann and Grice also picked up relief innings.

Spartan starter Nate Payne (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded a run on three hits in the first inning.

The Tigers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to play No. 23 Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

