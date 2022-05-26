Clemson blown out by No. 2 Va. Tech 18-6

The Hokies improved to 41-11, while the Tigers dropped to 35-23.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No. 2 Virginia Tech scored seven runs in the third inning on its way to an 18-6 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Thursday night.

The Hokies scored a run in the first inning on Jack Hurley’s single, then they scored two unearned runs in the top of the second inning after a costly error. Blake Wright responded in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run homer, his 11th of the season.

Carson Jones gave Virginia Tech a three-run lead again with a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the third inning. Three batters later, Nick Biddison laced a three-run homer, then Gavin Cross and Tanner Schobel followed with solo homers to up the Hokie lead to 10-2.

In the bottom of the third inning, Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his 27th of the season. It tied the Clemson season record for home runs held by Khalil Greene (2002) and tied for third most in a season in ACC history.

In the fourth inning, Camden Troyer crushed a long two-run homer, his second of the year and Clemson’s 100th of the season, to narrow Virginia Tech’s lead to 10-6.

Virginia Tech answered with two runs in the fifth inning.

Biddison hit a towering solo homer, his second of the game, in the seventh inning, then Schobel lofted a sacrifice fly two batters later.

The Hokies closed their scoring with four runs in the ninth inning.

Hokie reliever Christian Worley (1-0) earned the win, as he pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Tiger starter Billy Barlow (2-4) suffered the loss after allowing four hits and three earned runs in 2.2 innings. The Tigers used five pitchers on the evening. Ryan Ammons, Geoffrey Gilbert, Jackson Lindley and Austin Gordon received relief work.

The Tigers mustered just six hits. Two of those hits were by way of Troyer.

The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.

