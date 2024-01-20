After watching their lead wither away against the Yellow Jackets that resulted in a double overtime loss, Clemson (13-5, 3-4) converted all nine of its final free throws to hold on.

Led by Chase Hunter's 14 points, the Tigers put together a strong second half to overcome Florida State, 78-67, at the Donald L. Tucker Center. It was the Tigers' third consecutive win over the Seminoles (11-7, 5-2).

The ACC Network's audio was subdued, but it was Clemson's return to the win column that provided plenty of noise Saturday evening in Tallahassee.

In that same loss to Georgia Tech, the Tigers struggled to maintain consistency from beyond the arc and from the charity stripe.

On Saturday against the Seminoles, those fortunes flipped in Clemson's favor.

After shooting under 20-percent from long range against the Yellow Jackets, the Tigers shot much more effectively Saturday, converting on seven of their 17 shots from deep.

The Seminoles mustered four of their 18 shots from beyond the arc, while missing seven shots from the foul line.

While the Seminoles struggled from the foul line, it was Hunter's perfect night from the line that made the difference.

Eight of Hunter's 14 points came from the foul line, as the senior guard found different ways to attack inside. Hunter was perfect on the day, converting all three of his shot attempts.

Much like Clemson turned around its efforts from deep, it was Josh Beadle and Jack Clark who led a resurgent effort from the bench. Beadle added 14 points. The Tiger bench outscored the Seminole reserves 28-18.

With both P.J. Hall and Ian Schieffelin running into foul trouble and an injury to Bas Leyte, Clark's role was expanded, resulting in 21 minutes. In his second game back from a two month hiatus, Clark recorded seven points and seven rebounds, including four assists. His seven boards tied a game-high.

The two teams were tied at 30 at intermission.

Jamir Watkins led all Seminole scorers with a game-high 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

FSU shot 40.7% from the floor, while Clemson was 51% from the field.

Clemson will travel to Durham (N.C.) next Saturday to face No. 7 Duke. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET tip and will air on ESPN.

