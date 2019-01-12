Tigerillustrated.com

(From L to R): Former Tigers (WR) Hunter Renfrow and (DT) Christian Wilkins are shown here in downtown Clemson Saturday in the Tigers' celebratory parade commemorating the school's third National Championship. AP

Coach Dabo Swinney accepted the Cotton Bowl trophy and the national championship prize in a mostly full stadium. Wilkins, Clemson’s heart and soul this season, rode with a box of doughnuts, throwing some to the crowd along the way. He and fellow All-American defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell were caught on the stadium video board taking victory cigars from wrappers and putting the unlit stogies to their mouths as they broke out in conspiratorial laughter. Wilkins had a tearful outburst on national TV following the 44-16 rout of Alabama on Monday night in Santa Clara, California. He wanted to clear the air on that one. “I’m not sorry I cried,” he said. “I’m sorry I’m such an ugly crier.” The Tigers became the first major school to finish 15-0 since Penn in 1897 with its College Football Playoff game wins over Notre Dame (30-3 in the Cotton Bowl) and Alabama. The feat had Swinney and several of his players touting Clemson as the best team in college football history. “I feel like it’s not really up for debate,” Ferrell said.

Clemson true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence rides through downtown Clemson Saturday as players and coaches make their way to Death Valley. AP

Swinney echoed those sentiments, proclaiming his latest group “the best ever. Drop the mic.” He lauded his players for their diligence in having the highest grade-point average in team history and for their fortitude in dealing with the death of teammate C.J. Fuller to blood clots this past October. “These trophies do not define us,” he said. “Our culture defines us.” To loud cheers, Swinney and the players came out at halftime of Clemson’s basketball game with No. 4 Virginia. The group will gather again for a White House visit Monday. “What a game, what a coach, what a team!” President Donald J. Trump tweeted Friday evening. The Tigers will have some questions to answer before continuing their run. Ferrell was among four starting defensive underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft after the Tigers returned from California. Tackle Dexter Lawrence along with linebacker Tre Lamar and championship defensive MVP in cornerback Trayvon Mullen also chose to give up their eligibility to turn pro. Barring any late NFL declarations, Clemson will have to replace at least seven starters on defense including their entire front four as Wilkins and defensive end Austin Bryant were seniors.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here in Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday. AP