Clemson drops game one 4-1 to No. 6 Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - John Michael Bertrand pitched 8.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 4-1 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Bertrand (5-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one unearned run and three walks with eight strikeouts. Bertrand, who threw 130 pitches, did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base. Ryan McLinskey registered the last two outs to record his third save of the year.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings pitched. The Tigers used two pitchers on the afternoon as reliever Jay Dill allowed one hit and one earned run in 1.1 innings of work.

The Fighting Irish plated two runs on four hits in the second inning, then the Tigers took advantage of multiple miscues to score a two-out run in the fourth inning.

Notre Dame doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a two-out passed ball, then it added an insurance run on Nick Juaire’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Clemson totaled just four hits with two courtesy of Caden Grice. Grice scored the Tigers' only run. Blake Wright and Spencer Rich also added hits.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

