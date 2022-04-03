Clemson drops series to N.C. State with 9-7 loss
CLEMSON -- Devonte Brown’s two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted No. 22 NC State to a 9-7 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
Noah Soles put the Wolfpack (18-9, 6-5 ACC), who won the series 2-1, on top in the second inning with a two-run homer.
ALSO SEE: What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice - Part 2 | What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice | Where we see Cade Klubnik after three spring practices | Clemson set to enter NIL space | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Friday Insider Notes | Every highly-regarded tight end recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era
In the top of the third inning, LuJames Groover III belted a two-run homer to double NC State’s lead. Clemson (18-9, 2-6 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning on a double play.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the fourth inning to narrow NC State’s lead to 4-3.
The Tigers took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Tyler Corbitt’s run-scoring double tied the score, then Caden Grice’s groundout scored the go-ahead run. Wright followed with a run-scoring single to double Clemson’s lead.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
The Wolfpack plated two two-out runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 6-6.
Brown gave NC State the lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning, then Groover added an insurance run with a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.
Benjamin Blackwell was 3-for-4, lifting his season average to .382. Wright was 4-for-5 while Cooper Ingle and Corbitt added two hits apiece.
Wolfpack reliever Justin Lawson (2-1) earned the win, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Chris Villaman pitched 1.1 innings to record his sixth save of the year.
Tiger reliever Ryan Ammons (0-1) suffered the loss. Clemson used five pitchers on the afternoon - (starter) Nick Clayton, Jay Dill, Ammons, Ty Olenchuk and Jackson Lindley. Clayton allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
The Tigers play Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!