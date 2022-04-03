Clemson drops series to N.C. State with 9-7 loss

Benjamin Blackwell reached base four times Sunday, going 3-for-4 at the plate. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

In the top of the third inning, LuJames Groover III belted a two-run homer to double NC State’s lead. Clemson (18-9, 2-6 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning on a double play. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the fourth inning to narrow NC State’s lead to 4-3. The Tigers took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Tyler Corbitt’s run-scoring double tied the score, then Caden Grice’s groundout scored the go-ahead run. Wright followed with a run-scoring single to double Clemson’s lead. FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics The Wolfpack plated two two-out runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 6-6. Brown gave NC State the lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning, then Groover added an insurance run with a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.