Tigerillustrated.com

The Blue Devils, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-16 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 25-14 overall and 11-9 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Duke scored two two-out runs in the fifth inning and three two-out runs in the sixth inning in its 5-3 victory over No. 16 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Davidson's sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game's first run.

In the fifth inning, a costly two-out error extended the inning and enabled Chris Crabtree to lace a double to score two unearned runs, then the Blue Devils increased their lead in the sixth inning with three two-out runs, the last two scoring on Michael Rothenberg's single.

The Tigers (13) had more batters reach base than Duke (11) in the game, but the Blue Devils only stranded six runners on base. Clemson added two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Sam Hall's two-run homer, his seventh of the season.

Jack Carey (2-0) earned the win in relief, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (1-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, four runs (two earned) and no walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Kids can run the bases after the game.

