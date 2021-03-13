TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops to 5-7 following 5-4 loss to No. 18 N. Carolina

Clemson's Mat Clark pitched four-and-a-third innings of scoreless relief Saturday in Chapel Hill. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Tigers scored the game's first run in the second inning on an error. In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels exploded for five runs on three home runs, including solo homers by Caleb Roberts and Will Stewart as well as a three-run homer by Clemente Inclan. Clemson responded with three runs in the fifth inning on three bases-loaded walks. The Tigers drew 10 walks, a hit-by-pitch and had 15 batters reach base in the contest, but fell one run short. Joey Lancellotti (1-1) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Caden O'Brien pitched the final 1.2 innings to record his first save of the year.