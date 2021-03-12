TigerIllustrated - Clemson falls to No. 18 North Carolina 8-3

Clemson falls to No. 18 North Carolina 8-3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead No. 18 North Carolina to an 8-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Friday night.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.
ALSO SEE: Late-week Recruiting Insider | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: Defensive Tackle - Part 2 | Friday Insider Notes | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments
Caden Grice lined a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the first inning.
Centracchio led off the second inning with a home run and Serretti added a run-scoring double in the frame to tie the score.
The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third inning on two-run triples into the right-field corner by Centracchio and Serretti.
Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Clemente Inclan responded with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Tar Heel starter Austin Love (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched.
Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched.
Bryce Teodosio, Elijah Henderson and James Parker added one hit apiece.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACCNX - ESPN3.com
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!