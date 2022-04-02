Clemson falls to No. 22 N.C. State 5-2

Max Wagner added one of Clemson's seven hits Saturday night, reaching base twice in four plate appearances. (AP)

The Tigers scored in the first inning on Max Wagner's run-scoring double, then NC State responded with two runs in the top of the second inning on Soles' infield single with two outs. In the bottom of the second inning, Blake Wright lofted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to tie the score 2-2. NC State regained the lead in the fourth inning on Soles' two-out, run-scoring double. Soles delivered again in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single to put NC State up 5-2.