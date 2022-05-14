Clemson falls to No. 9 Virginia 11-6

The Tigers (31-19, 9-15 ACC) plated three runs in the first inning, including one on Blake Wright’s two-out, run-scoring single that extended his hitting streak to 10 games and RBI streak to 12 games.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- No. 9 Virginia scored seven runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the eighth inning in its 11-6 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Disharoon Park in a game that started on Friday and ended on Saturday.

Two batters later, Tyler Corbitt belted a two-run homer, his 11th of the year. Jonathan French led off the second inning with a home run, his eighth of the year.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Cavaliers (36-12, 15-10 ACC) dented the scoreboard with one out in the fourth inning on Ethan Anderson’s two-run triple as rain began to fall. Four batters later with two outs, Kyle Feel drew a walk, the fourth of the inning, with the bases loaded, then Max Cotier tied the score 4-4 on a wild pitch. Seconds later, play was suspended due to inclement weather and delayed until the following day.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

The Cavaliers added three more runs, highlighted by Devin Ortiz’s two-run single to cap their seven-run frame, which included five two-out runs.

In the fifth inning, Max Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his 24th of the season, to narrow Virginia’s lead to 7-6. The Cavaliers added four insurance runs in the eighth inning.

The Tigers totaled eight hits. Wright and Corbitt added two hits apiece.

Matthew Buchanan (3-1) retired all three batters he faced in relief to earn the win, while Brandon Neeck pitched 1.2 innings to record his third save of the year.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (5-5) suffered the loss. Seven earned runs were charged to Anglin who totaled 84 pitches in 3.2 innings. Jackson Lindley allowed six hits and three earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief work on Saturday. P.J. Labriola and Nick Hoffmann also received relief work. Tiger pitchers combined for 11 walks.

The series continues Saturday at a time TBD due to inclement weather on ESPN3.com ACC Network Extra.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!