Clemson falls to North Carolina 9-2 in ACC Tournament

The Tar Heels improved to 35-19, while the Tigers dropped to 35-22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina scored in each of the first five innings in its 9-2 victory over Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Tuesday night.

Danny Serretti’s single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Bryar Hawkins lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to tie the score. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, a dropped flyball to deep left field allowed two unearned runs to score, then Mikey Madej lined a solo homer in the third inning.

In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels added three runs, highlighted by Vance Honeycutt’s two-run single, and another run in the fifth inning.

North Carolina closed its scoring with a run in the eighth inning.

Will Taylor flared a two-out single to score a run in the ninth inning. Taylor was responsible for two of Clemson's seven hits on the evening.

Tar Heel starter Max Carlson (2-2) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and one walk with four strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (6-6) suffered the loss. Anglin allowed seven hits and five earned runs in four innings of work. The Tigers used six pitchers. Jay Dill, Ty Olenchuk, Austin Gordon, Ryan Ammons and Jackson Lindley all saw relief work.

The Tigers face No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m. on RSN and ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout) in their final ACC Tournament game. Clemson is the designated home team and will occupy the third-base dugout.

