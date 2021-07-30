Clemson lands 4-star linebacker

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

But defensive coordinator Brent Venables -- a fellow Kansas native -- got in early, planting the seeds in April before Kanak's profile skyrocketed and setting Clemson in position to pull rank. The Tigers were etched for Kanak's first June visit despite the lack of an offer and ultimately pulled rank. Kanak made a two-night stay at Clemson to open last month in conjunction with the kickoff to the Dabo Swinney Camp.

He subsequently took an official visit to Michigan, an unofficial to Oklahoma, an official to Alabama and then unofficials to Florida and Georgia. We reported in the aftermath that UGA represented Clemson's chief competition. Kanak posted several eye-catching 100-yard dash times (10.37, 10.58, 10.66) during the spring that grabbed colleges' attention. Clemson, of course, made a name in his area by swooping in to get Isaiah Simmons and turning him into a national standout.