Clemson lands 4-star linebacker
All suitors recognized Clemson as the team to fear for Hays (Kan.) four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak as his stock blew up in the spring.
The Tigers have flexed their muscles this month once again.
Kanak (6-2, 210) announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday, picking the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Kansas State among others. Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska and Iowa were also prominently involved. Kanak had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
But defensive coordinator Brent Venables -- a fellow Kansas native -- got in early, planting the seeds in April before Kanak's profile skyrocketed and setting Clemson in position to pull rank.
The Tigers were etched for Kanak's first June visit despite the lack of an offer and ultimately pulled rank.
Kanak made a two-night stay at Clemson to open last month in conjunction with the kickoff to the Dabo Swinney Camp.
He subsequently took an official visit to Michigan, an unofficial to Oklahoma, an official to Alabama and then unofficials to Florida and Georgia. We reported in the aftermath that UGA represented Clemson's chief competition.
Kanak posted several eye-catching 100-yard dash times (10.37, 10.58, 10.66) during the spring that grabbed colleges' attention.
Clemson, of course, made a name in his area by swooping in to get Isaiah Simmons and turning him into a national standout.
Kanak becomes the 12th commitment to Clemson's class and fourth four-star pledge this month.
Nine of Clemson's 12 pledges are from out of state. The Tigers' other 2022 commitments include (DB) Jeadyn Lukus of Mauldin, (DB) Daylen Everette of Bradenton (Fla.), (DB) Keon Sabb of Bradenton, Fla., (DE) Jihaad Campbell of Bradenton, Fla., (OL) Blake Miller of Strongsville, OH, (WR) Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach, (QB) Cade Klubnik of Austin, TX, (OL) Collin Sadler of Greenville, (DB) Toriano Pride of St. Louis, MO., (K) Robert Gunn of Largo, Fla. and (DB) Sherrod Covil of Chesapeake, Va.
