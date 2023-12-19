Clemson lands Maryland linebacker
Clemson has kicked off the lead-in to the early signing period with one more acquisition.
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel linebacker C.J. Kubah-Taylor has announced his commitment to the Tigers coming off an official visit this past weekend. Kubah-Taylor had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Tigerillustrated.com first-reported Kubah-Taylor (6-3, 230) as a new name to know in recruiting to subscribers on Thursday, at which point we issued our projection to Clemson.
He held offers from Charlotte, Temple and Marshall among a few others, but largely carried a low recruiting profile.
Kubah-Taylor transferred to Good Counsel as a junior and was a reserve before taking off as a senior this fall.
He starred in the prestigious WCAC championship game last month and was a first-team all-conference performer.
Clemson had been in the market for a third linebacker this class since the summer, and when its one outstanding target didn't pull the trigger in reasonable time, the Tigers made their move.
Kubah-Taylor is a teammate of Clemson four-star defensive end commitment Darien Mayo.
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin engaged with Kubah-Taylor little more than two weeks ago, and the wheels quickly moved in motion toward arranging the official visit.
Dabo Swinney teased to reporters last week that he felt "really good" about their standing in getting one more linebacker for this recruiting class.
The Tigers had discovered and secured their guy.
Kubah-Taylor becomes the 20th public commitment for Clemson's 2024 class.
