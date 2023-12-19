Clemson has kicked off the lead-in to the early signing period with one more acquisition. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! Olney (Md.) Good Counsel linebacker C.J. Kubah-Taylor has announced his commitment to the Tigers coming off an official visit this past weekend. Kubah-Taylor had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.

Kubah-Taylor wraps up Clemson's linebacker recruiting for the 2024 cycle. (Kubah-Taylor/X)