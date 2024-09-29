CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (3-1, 2-0) have made another move upward in the Associated Press Poll after blasting Stanford in Death Valley Saturday night.

The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, moved up to No. 15 Sunday after a No. 17 spot a week ago.

Clemson will travel to Tallahassee (Fla.) to face Florida State (1-4, 1-3) Saturday night. The Tigers have opened as a two-touchdown favorite over the Seminoles.