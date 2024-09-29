Clemson moves up to No. 15 in latest AP Poll
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (3-1, 2-0) have made another move upward in the Associated Press Poll after blasting Stanford in Death Valley Saturday night.
The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, moved up to No. 15 Sunday after a No. 17 spot a week ago.
Clemson will travel to Tallahassee (Fla.) to face Florida State (1-4, 1-3) Saturday night. The Tigers have opened as a two-touchdown favorite over the Seminoles.
AP POLL (September 29)
1. Alabama (40 first place votes)
2. Texas (19)
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Utah
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Louisville
23. Indiana
24. Illinois
25. UNLV
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.
