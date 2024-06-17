BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We just had a long conversation with Irmo four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph who was the first prospect at his position to receive an offer from Clemson for the next recruiting cycle following his performance at this month's Dabo Swinney Camp.

Murph gave us plenty of details on his camp stay, his interaction with other Clemson players, assistant coach Tyler Grisham, his closing meeting with head coach Dabo Swinney and of course the latest on his recruitment, including of course where the Tigers stand.

CLEMSON PUTS BULL's-EYE ON IN-STATE WIDE RECEIVER (For subscribers-only)

