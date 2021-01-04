TigerIllustrated - Clemson's Nyles Pinckney enters transfer portal

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The graduate played in all 12 games for the Tigers in 2020, starting two contests. Pinckney totaled over two-dozen tackles in nearly 250 snaps last fall. Out of high school Rivals.com billed him four stars, rating him 16th nationally among defensive tackle prospects and second overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.