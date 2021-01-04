TigerIllustrated - Clemson's Nyles Pinckney enters transfer portal

Clemson's Nyles Pinckney enters transfer portal
CLEMSON -- A second Clemson defensive lineman entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday in veteran tackle Nyles Pinckney. Earlier in the afternoon redshirt junior tackle Jordan Williams entered the portal.
Pinckney, a native of Beaufort (S.C.), entered the 2020 season having played in 43 career games with over 800 snaps, including 13 starts.
The graduate played in all 12 games for the Tigers in 2020, starting two contests. Pinckney totaled over two-dozen tackles in nearly 250 snaps last fall.
Out of high school Rivals.com billed him four stars, rating him 16th nationally among defensive tackle prospects and second overall regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
